T.I. & Tiny: Why Her Sexy New Red Hair Is A Huge Turn On For Him

Tiny Harris is looking all kinds of fine these days, from her hot body to her fiery short red hair. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her new ‘do is totally turning on her estranged hubby T.I.

Tiny Harris, 42, has completely made herself over and estranged hubby T.I., 36, can’t get enough of it. She ditched her long, braided extensions for a shoulder-length, fire engine red bob and it looks absolutely incredible. The new ‘do is so strong and sassy just like she is and Tip is loving it. “Tiny’s new red hair is only adding to his excitement. He feels like he’s got a new wild woman to go home to and he can’t wait. He thinks she’s beautiful no matter what her hair looks like, but this short red hair might be his favorite of all time. He can see that it’s given her a new swag and that really turns him on,” a family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Xscape singer has been making herself over ever since Tip accepted her divorce papers in April. She’s been doing intense workouts with a super hunky trainer and she regularly shares the video on her Instagram. Her banging new body is something that the rapper can’t get enough of. “T.I. is so hot for Tiny right now. They’ve been through a hell of a year but the silver lining to almost losing her is that it’s really made him appreciate her again. Tip’s always loved Tiny’s curvy body, but now that she’s been working out so hard she’s loving her body again too and that is the biggest turn on for him,” our source adds. See pics of T.I. and Tiny, right here.

While these two haven’t withdrawn their divorce papers yet, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before they reconcile. They’ve been getting along great co-parenting their three kids and the sexy new Tiny is hard for Tip to resist. She’s even been sending him sexy twerking videos that are driving him completely wild. Other than T.I’s rumored fling with side chick Bernice Burgos, 37, neither of these two seem to want to be with anyone else and just can’t seem to quit each other.

