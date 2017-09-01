Taylor Swift Arrives In Martha’s Vineyard For BFF’s Wedding — First Public Pic Of Singer After ‘LWYMMD’ Release

Taylor Swift is on hand to celebrate her BFF Abigail Anderson’s wedding! Check out the songstress’s first public outing since releasing her new single!

When word got out that Taylor Swift‘s, 27, BFF since high school, Abigail Anderson, was planning to tie the knot this fall, everyone assumed she’d be attending! Heck, we’re betting she’s the maid of honor! So it’s no surprise that folks on hand have spotted the beloved singer on Martha’s Vineyard, where the ceremony is set to happen! And although she and her security team are pretty good at keeping Tay Tay out of the spotlight when she’s trying to maintain a low profile, she was hard to miss! Check out more pics of the gorgeous hitmaker right here!

Hidden behind a wall of umbrellas, Taylor was spied arriving on the scenic island for a weekend of memory-making! Although she was carefully avoiding the public eye, her classy, throwback style was hard to miss! She sported a dark-blue pleated skirt and cream sweater with some playful, strappy maroon heels! Say what you will about her various styles, but she’s got the New England blue blood look locked down! Are only question is where’s her new beau Joe Alwyn, 26!?

“Taylor is hoping Joe will be able to get away from the set later this week to attend her friend’s wedding,” a source close to Taylor previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is so excited for many of her friends to meet Joe. Taylor and Joe are getting along great and she can’t wait to show off her new boyfriend to her best friends. However, Joe has been busy filming in England and will likely be unable to attend.” Hopefully we see him soon! Now…when are we going to see Taylor’s bridesmaid dress?!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping for loads more photos of Taylor from the weekend’s festivities?! Let us know!