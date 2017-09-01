Is A New Taylor Swift Song Coming Just 1 Week After ‘LWYMMD’s Release? See The Evidence

Wait, what!? Does Taylor Swift have another vengeful single up her sleeve already?! Some new info has appeared on iTunes that you HAVE to see!

We are all still reeling from the shady storm that Taylor Swift unleashed with her new single and music video for “Look What You Made Me Do”! Not only did she call out Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 36, she also lashed out at Katy Perry, 32, and Calvin Harris, 33, in her already record-breaking video! She even did away with all her former “selves”! But it’s possible the 27-year-old is primed to gift her rabid fandom yet another new song! Take a look back at some of Taylor’s hottest moments right here!

Although it’s subtle, some new information has cropped up on the iTunes pre-order page for Reputation. Of course “Look What You Made Me Do” is already available to buy but “Track 1” looks like it might be available soon as well! Why? Unlike the rest of the album, besides the already released single, it’s running time has been added! It’s the smallest detail but we it’s certainly promising! After all, November 10 (the album’s release date) is a LONG way off still.

Fans have already been up in arms with Taylor over the similarities between the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” and Beyonce‘s, 35, “Formation” dance moves! She’ll definitely get some flak if she is planning to surprise fans with a second single (and music video! Fingers crossed!) for copying Bey’s choice to surprise fans with an entire album and accompanying visual album! But hey, you gotta be unpredictable to make waves in 2017! Now, sadly, we must play the waiting game!

Track 1 from #Reputation has a time of 3 minutes and 28 seconds. Could it be coming soon? 👀🔎 pic.twitter.com/SC9MCZ3JCr — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) September 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Can we expect to hear new music from Tay Tay sooner than we thought or is it just an iTunes glitch? Let us know your thoughts below!