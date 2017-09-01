Squiggly Eyebrows: The New Viral Trend The Internet Is Freaking Out Over — Hot Or Not?

Bold brows are out and squiggly brows are…in?! This new viral makeup trend is taking over the Internet and it will totally surprise you! Beauty bloggers are ditching those perfect high arches for wiggly lines, so is this bizarre fad hot or not? See the pics and VOTE in our poll!

Makeup trends are always changing, especially thanks to the world of Instagram and this new surprising fad may leave you shocked or intrigued. “Squiggly brows” are taking over social media according to experts, after several curious beauty bloggers gave them a try while documenting their glam sessions. It’s all about ditching the old formula for perfect brows and creating a curvy/wiggly line instead of that defined arch. Many are even putting on colorful shadows to help complete the ever-so-interesting look, giving it a very artsy feel! Photos of “squiggly brows” are going viral, each with their own design. What do you think about this bizarre trend? Vote, below!

Some beauty lovers are scratching their heads in confusion over this latest look, since it’s not exactly the most complimenting. “This squiggle brow trend is a no,” one hilariously wrote. “Cool for cosplay or Halloween. Not for every day use,” another noted. On the bright side, the beauty bloggers who gave it a go will have a head start when it comes to the upcoming holiday! Another Twitter user even chimed in, “This squiggle brow trend is for people who don’t know how to draw their brows well.” Well, on that note…this could be a good way to step up your brow game without having to worry about staying in the lines. However, it’s definitely not a wise idea to start plucking into that super wiggly shape, unless your ready to commit to that look for quite some time!

In case you want to try this wacky brow trend, there are some tricks of the trade that will help you achieve curves that would make Kim Kardashian jealous! A vlogger on Instagram, named Promise Tamang, spilled all the tea on her process to PopSugar. Promise revealed that she uses washable PVA Glue to flatten her hair, then covers them entirely with concealer and powder, before using a black gel liner to get her desired shape. Squiggle away, ladies!

HollywoodLifers, are you feeling this makeup trend? Vote in our poll and comment below!