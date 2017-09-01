Mysterious Radio Signals Detected In Deep Space — Signs Of Intelligent Life?

This is some ‘X-Files’ level news, as scientists have detected radio signals coming from a galaxy three billion light years away. We’ve got the details on how this could be a sign of other intelligent life in the universe.

The X-Files‘ Fox Mulder always said “The truth is out there” on his quest to prove the existence of extraterrestrial life in the universe, and now some world renowned scientists have come up with evidence that we may not be alone. Breakthrough Listen has been looking to prove the existence of other intelligent life in the universe and now say that 15 bursts of radio emission were detected at their Green Bank, WV Telescope. The sounds emanated from the “mysterious repeater” FRB (fast radio burst) 121102 in a dwarf galaxy three billion light years from Earth.

Breakthrough Listen says that for 5 hours on Aug. 26, 15 bursts were detected on the entire 4 to 8 GHz frequency band. FRB's are "brief, bright pulses of radio emission from distant galaxies" according a statement from the organization. As for what the sounds mean, "Possible explanations for FRBs range from outbursts from rotating neutron stars with extremely strong magnetic fields, to more speculative ideas that they are directed energy sources used by extraterrestrial civilizations to power spacecraft," the group adds. Whoa! Alien spacecraft?!? That's amazing.

We’re not going to be getting answers anytime soon about what — or even WHO — could be causing the noises as Breakthrough Listen points out that, “When the recently-detected pulses left their host galaxy, our entire Solar System was just 2 billion years old. Life on Earth consisted of only single-celled organisms, and it would be another billion years before even the simplest multi-cellular life began to evolve.” In other words, space is a really huge and vast place so whether or not FRB are signs of extraterrestrial technology could many lifetimes to understand.

Before you go thinking that this might be some group of tinhat UFO hunters, this group is legit! Breakthrough Listen is a global astronomical initiative launched in 2015 by cosmologist Stephen Hawking, 75, and venture capitalist and physicist Yuri Milner, 55, who also happens to be Russia’s most influential tech investor. There’s some serious brainpower behind this search for life in the universe! The chief scientists behind the discovery include some world’s top astrophysicists as well as members of SETI, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence collective.

