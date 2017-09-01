Smash Mouth’s Lead Singer Steve Harwell Rushed To Hospital, Show Canceled — Is He OK?

Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell, who suffers from a form of heart disease, was hospitalized on Aug. 31 after experiencing breathing problems during a sound check. Here’s what we know.

Steve Harwell, 50, rushed to the hospital in an Uber after he had trouble breathing before a show at the New Daisy Theatre in Memphis, TN, as he tells TMZ in a Sept. 1 report. He alerted his tour manager that he wouldn’t be able to perform that night, and the show was cancelled.

Update: Smash Mouth‘s tour manager tells HollywoodLife.com: “Steve did visit the hospital in Memphis last night but it was not an emergency situation. It is correct that 2 years ago he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and has been taking medication for the disease ever since. That said, whenever he is not feeling great we take precautionary measures just to make sure everything is ok, especially while he is on the road touring. He is just fine and will be resuming the tour tonight.”

Fortunately, he is doing well after receiving oxygen, IVs, steroids and inhalers from doctors at the hospital, as he tells the site. He plans to be released by midday, and says he is fit to perform tonight with the band for their sold-out show at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL.

The “All Star” singer was apparently “suffering the effects of cardiomyopathy,” a disease where the heart cannot pump blood efficiently becomes enlarged. Steve has had the condition for two years, according to the report, and it can flare up due to drinking (which Steve says he was not doing) or a virus. He explains to the site that he had been feeling poor for four days, but was able to perform up until the incident at sound check.

The New Daisy Theatre also posted an official statement on Facebook, announcing that fans who had tickets to the Memphis show can reach out to the theater for a refund. “Due to an emergency illness with a member of the band, tonight’s show is now cancelled,” they wrote. “We are immediately working on a reschedule date. All currently purchased tickets will apply to the new date. If you would like a refund, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your good wishes for Steve in the comments.