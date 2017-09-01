So scary. ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Shannon Beador was rushed to the hospital for a nosebleed that wouldn’t quit! Here’s what we know about the terrifying incident!

What started out as a typical trip to the DMV turned into a nightmare for Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador, 53, when she began experiencing a serious nosebleed in the parking lot! She was taking her daughter Sophie Beador to her driving test when out she noticed the blood. “Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today,” Shannon captioned a photo of herself in the hospital afterwards. “Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed. Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye.” Just terrifying.

“Sophie had to call 911,” she continued in her caption. “I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now. Probably because if the dry weather here. I made Sophie stay at the DMV and had someone meet her so she could still get her license.” Hopefully she’s right and the cause was merely dry weather! And thankfully she didn’t televise her hospital visit like co-star Kelly Dodd‘s “vaginal rejuvenation surgery! Check out more unforgettable moments from the OC housewives right here!

Thankfully, Shannon had some good news following the harrowing nosebleed: “She passed!!! And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking. Car rules are being laid down tonight!” If Sophie is more concerned about ice cream than her mom’s nosebleed we’re going to take that as a sign that this hospital visit wasn’t too serious! This isn’t the typical drama from the shade-prone housewives but it’s no less hair-raising! Also, congrats, Sophie!

