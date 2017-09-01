Rebecca Black: ‘Friday’ Superstar Drops New Song & It’s Totally Unexpected — Listen
This is not a drill! Rebecca Black released a new song on Aug. 31 and it’s a jam. We definitely didn’t see this coming — listen to ‘Heart Full Of Scars’ here and witness the YouTuber’s epic transformation!
Rebecca Black, 20, is definitely all grown up on “Heart Full Of Scars,” a sizzling pop song from her upcoming RE / BL EP (due Sept. 15.) “Learn to say f*ck it, take my time,” Rebecca croons, “Life’s a b*tch, but I’ll make it mine.” It’s a pretty big departure from “Friday,” and we’re into it! Listen above.
Rebecca is also going on the Love Is Love Tour with fellow YouTube stars Miles McKenna and Shannon Beveridge. The shows will feature “multiple interactive elements” where fans can anonymously tell their stories of how they battle adversity, and some of them will be shared on stage. Expect music and dancing from Rebecca, and attendees can participate in meet and greets, too. The tour kicks off Oct. 1 in Chicago, IL, and will make stops all over North America until Nov. 4, when it ends in Los Angeles, CA.
“Love is Love” Tour Dates:
10/1 Chicago, IL Logan Square Auditorium
10/3 Detroit, MI Marquis Theater
10/4 Toronto, ON Capitol Theater
10/5 Boston, MA Norwood Theater
10/6 Brooklyn, NY Roulette
10/8 Freehold, NJ iPlay Center
10/10 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse
10/12 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theater
10/15 Charlotte, NC Pease Auditorium
10/17 Nashville, TN Play
10/18 Indianapolis, IN Athenaeum Theatre
10/21 Kansas City, MO Gem Theater
10/24 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
10/28 Seattle, WA Renton Ikea PAC
10/29 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom
11/2 Oakland, CA BAL Theater
11/4 Los Angeles, CA Lincoln Auditorium
SO….IT'S HERE. WATCH THIS. https://t.co/vEB7EAYFNh
— Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) September 1, 2017
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rebecca’s new song? Tell us if you love it!