This is not a drill! Rebecca Black released a new song on Aug. 31 and it’s a jam. We definitely didn’t see this coming — listen to ‘Heart Full Of Scars’ here and witness the YouTuber’s epic transformation!

Rebecca Black, 20, is definitely all grown up on “Heart Full Of Scars,” a sizzling pop song from her upcoming RE / BL EP (due Sept. 15.) “Learn to say f*ck it, take my time,” Rebecca croons, “Life’s a b*tch, but I’ll make it mine.” It’s a pretty big departure from “Friday,” and we’re into it! Listen above.

Rebecca is also going on the Love Is Love Tour with fellow YouTube stars Miles McKenna and Shannon Beveridge. The shows will feature “multiple interactive elements” where fans can anonymously tell their stories of how they battle adversity, and some of them will be shared on stage. Expect music and dancing from Rebecca, and attendees can participate in meet and greets, too. The tour kicks off Oct. 1 in Chicago, IL, and will make stops all over North America until Nov. 4, when it ends in Los Angeles, CA.

“Love is Love” Tour Dates:

10/1 Chicago, IL Logan Square Auditorium

10/3 Detroit, MI Marquis Theater

10/4 Toronto, ON Capitol Theater

10/5 Boston, MA Norwood Theater

10/6 Brooklyn, NY Roulette

10/8 Freehold, NJ iPlay Center

10/10 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

10/12 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theater

10/15 Charlotte, NC Pease Auditorium

10/17 Nashville, TN Play

10/18 Indianapolis, IN Athenaeum Theatre

10/21 Kansas City, MO Gem Theater

10/24 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

10/28 Seattle, WA Renton Ikea PAC

10/29 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

11/2 Oakland, CA BAL Theater

11/4 Los Angeles, CA Lincoln Auditorium

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rebecca’s new song? Tell us if you love it!