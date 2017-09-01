Is Peter Gunz Secretly Dating A New Woman After ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Amina Buddafly?

It looks like Peter Gunz’s love triangle with Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace is about to become a love square — because HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s dating a NEW woman on the down low!

Peter Gunz recently finished filming Marriage Boot Camp with his wife, Amina Buddafly, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting back together romantically any time soon! “Everyone seems to think they’re going to get back together, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one,” a source close to Peter tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The word is that he’s secretly seeing another woman…and it’s not any of his baby mamas. For obvious reasons, he’s trying to keep it on the down low, but the chances of him and Amina getting back together aren’t good at all.”

On the last season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, Peter’s storyline was focused on his drama with Amina and his ex, Tara Wallace, and how he was seeing both women at the same time. At the end of the season, both women told Peter they did not want to be with him, and it appears Marriage Boot Camp didn’t change Amina’s mind. “The best thing that happened from Peter and Amina’s time on the show is that they’re co-parenting so much better,” our source reveals. “Amina was just in New York, so Tara was looking after the kids. They’ve really come a long way. But as far as Peter and Amina saving their marriage? That’s more than a long shot at this point.”

The love triangle drama between Peter, Amina and Tara has been going on for quite some time — in 2016, Peter welcomed babies with BOTH women (he also has two other kids with Tara and one more with Amina). While it’s caused major tension in the past, things seem to be going well between the trio these days…but we’ll have to see what happens if there really is another woman in the mix!

