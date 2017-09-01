Nick Viall Reveals He’s Staying ‘Positive’ After Sad Vanessa Grimaldi Split

A week after Nick Viall revealed he and Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement, ‘The Bachelor’ star is back on Instagram, and gave us a small glimpse of how he’s handling the unfortunate breakup.

Nick Viall, 36, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, shockingly announced they were ending their relationship on Aug. 25, just five months after the finale of The Bachelor, during which she accepted his romantic proposal, aired on ABC. On Aug. 31, Nick returned to Instagram for the first time since the news broke, sharing a simple photo of a beautiful sunset with the caption, “Something positive.” Clearly, he’s super heartbroken in the aftermath of the breakup, but is remaining optimistic about what’s to come. Meanwhile, Vanessa made her social media return on Aug. 28 with a photo of herself leaning her head on a friend’s shoulder, captioned, “It’s okay to feel broken. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay.”

In a statement released at the time of the split, Nick and Vanessa revealed that they parted ways amicably, and he had nothing but great things to say about her while at an event earlier this week. “I still love her very much,” he admitted to Us Weekly. “I’m not afraid to say that.” In the interview, Nick said he was just trying to keep himself busy now that he’s a single man once again, and explained that he still considers Vanessa part of his support system.

Nick made his reality TV debut on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was runner-up to Josh Murray. Then, he showed up on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, only to become the runner-up again when she gave Shawn Booth her final rose. After a failed trip to Bachelor in Paradise, Nick was named The Bachelor, which is where he met Vanessa. Unfortunately, fourth time was NOT the charm.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick will ever find love? Were you shocked he and Vanessa broke up?