Labor Day Playlist: Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work From Home’ & More Jams For The Holiday Weekend

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 4, and we’re making sure you’re covered in the music department, whether you’re at that one last pool party, chill barbecue, or you know, working from home!

Here are HollywoodLife.com‘s picks for the only Labor Day playlist you need! Fifth Harmony‘s “Work From Home” and just about every version of “Work” made the list, but we’ve mixed in some non-work-themed bangers and epic new releases, too. Below, staffers defend their choices.

Fifth Harmony — “Work From Home”

“A classic.” — Gab Ginsberg

Best lyric: “I’ll make it feel like a vacay, turn the bed into an ocean.”

Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do”

“The perfect song to celebrate summer going out with a bang!” — Alyssa Norwin

Best lyric: “Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time.”

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”

“One of the best bops released this summer and a great track to get the BBQ lit!” — Lauren Cox

Best lyric: “‘Cause the grass is greener under me/Bright as Technicolor, I can tell that you can see.”

Foster The People — “Doing It for the Money”

“This is actually a song about NOT doing it for the money, and it’s exactly what you’ll want to listen to on your day off.” — Gab Ginsberg

Best lyric: “There’s no retreat and no escape/If we keep dreaming while we’re wide awake.”

Camilla Cabello & Young Thug — “Havana”

“The beat is super sexy and it proves Camila can slay the music game solo. Not to mention any song with Young Thug is fire.” — Jenna Lemoncelli

Best lyric: “All of my heart is in Havana.”

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus fresh tracks from Wilding, AXSHN and Sofia Reyes, Matoma and The Vamps and more:

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating Labor Day this weekend? Tell us what we missed on this playlist!