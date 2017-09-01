Kim Kardashian Puts Kendall Jenner On Blast For Making A Mistake With Pepsi Ad In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Kendall Jenner got schooled by the public on her ill fated and tone-deaf Pepsi ad, and now she’s taking heat from her own sister! Check out Kim Kardashian telling the model how she made a huge mistake.

Well well well. After not responding to public outcry over her Pepsi ad, we’re now getting to see that Kendall Jenner was really affected by the backlash. In the doomed commercial, she handed a cop a can of Pepsi at a protest rally that made fans taunt her for using soda to prevent police brutality. The ad was pulled within a day of it’s release due to the negative attention and now we’re hearing for the first time how it hurt her. “It feels like my life is over,” the 21-year-old cries to sister Kim Kardashian in a preview for the upcoming season of KUWTK, and the 36-year-old tells her bluntly, “You made a mistake!” Brutal!

Kim’s tone isn’t sympathetic either, as she’s dead serious that Kendall did something totally wrong. The model never apologized or spoke out publicly about the uproar when the ad debuted in April, but apparently she took it really had and simply dealt with the pain privately. Kim revealed in an Aug. 2017 interview with the Hollywood Reporter that Kenny was “at home crying” over how many haters piled on her, as she and the ad were mocked mercilessly on Twitter, being a trending topic for several days. It was a huge dent in her previously clean rep. See pics from Kendall Jenner’s doomed Pepsi commercial.

“‘We’re not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and her Pepsi ad, where I see her at home crying. But in the media she looks another way because she’s not addressing it,” Kim told the mag. It was probably a misstep for the model to appear that she wasn’t sorry for the tone-deaf theme of the ad when the uproar was going on, but thanks to the KUWTK cameras, we’re going to finally see how badly she was hurt by it.

