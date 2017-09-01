Kate Middleton, Hailee Steinfeld & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

From floral midis to cut-out minis, we saw it all this week in fashion! See pics of the best looks on Kate, Reese Witherspoon, and more!

Kate Middleton wore a green floral Prada gown on August 30, as she visited Princess Diana‘s memorial. It’s been twenty years since her tragic death, but her memory lives on. Kate paid homage to Diana with this outfit, since Diana wore a similar dress back in 1981, at her wedding rehearsal. We love that Kate admires and honors Prince William‘s mother, though they sadly never met.

Reese Witherspoon was red hot in Roland Mouret’s Malton Dress from the Resort 2018 collection at the premiere for her film Home Again on August 29 in Los Angeles. Her wore a stunning red lip to match the dress — her makeup was done by Molly R. Stern. Her hair was down, in loose waves, styled by Lona Vigi.

Stars also hit the Venice film festival this week. Kate Bosworth looked chic in a crystal and feather-embellished Miu Miu dress, while Jane Fonda stunned in a SHEER jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad! She looked amazing for 79!

And of course, Sunday, August 27 was the MTV VMAs and a ton of stars looked magnificent on the carpet. We especially loved Hailee Steinfeld’s cool Atelier Versace dress and Yara Shahidi’s mustard-colored gown by Zimmermann. Lorde wore a stunning lavender ball gown and Demi Lovato rocked a sheer jumpsuit. We love the range that we see on that red carpet!

