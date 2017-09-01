How To Not Age Your Skin While In The Sun On Labor Day Weekend

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. You need to wear sunscreen EVERY SINGLE DAY, and especially on this Labor Day Weekend. It’s the best way to prevent wrinkles!

I don’t want to hear any excuses! It’s easier than ever to apply sunscreen, especially on your face, since it’s already in many moisturizers, powders, and setting sprays. You can get double or triple the protection and not change your routine at all. To start, use a morning moisturizer with SPF. I have sensitive, and acne-prone skin — just because something has SPF doesn’t mean it has to be heavy or will make you break out. I use celeb-fave Renee Rouleau Daily Protection SPF 30.

Next, I use a foundation or CC cream with a built in SPF. On my recent vacation, I switched between Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer and the new IT Cosmetics CC+ Airbrush Perfecting Powder SPF 50+, which can give you a sheer veil or provide full coverage. Set your makeup with this AMAZING spray from Kate Somerville — the new UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray. It smells great, won’t ruin your makeup, and is super easy to reapply throughout the day.

You can also protect your hair with a number of hairsprays and masks that have built-in UV protection. I love the brand-new Lock + Block Protective Spray from celeb hairstylist Rita Hazan. I just took it to Hawaii with me. It provides hold like a hairspray, but also protects color and your sensitive scalp from the harsh sun.

HollywoodLifers, how are you staying safe in the sun this labor day weekend?