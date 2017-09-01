Gwen Stefani’s Boys Have A ‘Strong Bond’ With Blake Shelton & Would Be Rocked By A Split
Gwen Stefani may be Blake Shelton’s GF, but she’s not the only one who loves the singer! We learned exclusively Gwen’s 3 sons truly adore Blake, & they would be super devastated if they split. Find out why here.
Rumors surfaced earlier this week that Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, had broken up. But, as we previously told you, those reports turned out to be completely false! However, if the two really had decided to call it quits, their fans wouldn’t have been the only heartbroken ones. Gwen’s young boys: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo Rossdale, 3, have all fallen in love with the country crooner, and a sudden split would NOT be easy for them to take. Click here to see cute pics from Blake and Gwen’s summer together.
“Blake jokes with Gwen that she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends… women like her shouldn’t exist in the real world,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure.”
