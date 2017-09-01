Gwen Stefani’s Boys Have A ‘Strong Bond’ With Blake Shelton & Would Be Rocked By A Split

Gwen Stefani may be Blake Shelton’s GF, but she’s not the only one who loves the singer! We learned exclusively Gwen’s 3 sons truly adore Blake, & they would be super devastated if they split. Find out why here.

Rumors surfaced earlier this week that Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, had broken up. But, as we previously told you, those reports turned out to be completely false! However, if the two really had decided to call it quits, their fans wouldn’t have been the only heartbroken ones. Gwen’s young boys: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo Rossdale, 3, have all fallen in love with the country crooner, and a sudden split would NOT be easy for them to take. Click here to see cute pics from Blake and Gwen’s summer together.

“ Gwen ‘s kids would be rocked by a split with Blake,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have so much fun with Blake and learn so many cool things whenever they get together. The boys have really fallen in love with Blake and have a strong bond with their mother’s boyfriend. They are very much attached to Blake and hope he is around for a long time.” Aw! How sweet is THAT? This summer alone, the boys have spent quite a lot of time with Blake — especially at his Oklahoma home. From fishing, to boating, to museum going, Blake has certainly done a lot with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

“If for some reason [Gwen and Blake] feel like it’s not working out…they would handle it with as much grace as they handle their love,” our insider added. “They would put out a statement and make sure they talk everything out with her boys, Blake wants to and will always remain in their lives.” At this point, however, a split couldn’t be further from their minds. In fact, Blake would reportedly love to marry Gwen, and the two have allegedly been trying to have a baby of their own

“Blake jokes with Gwen that she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends… women like her shouldn’t exist in the real world,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Blake and Gwen’s relationship is actually on the rocks? Do you love seeing Blake hanging out with her sons?