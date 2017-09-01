Florida Mom Allegedly Murders Teen Boy, 18, After Accusing Him of Raping Her Daughter, 6

A Florida mother has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a teenage boy after luring him into the woods. Connie Serbu accused the teen of allegedly raping her six-year-old daughter.

Connie Serbu is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Xavier Sierra in a wooded area of Naples, Florida in July 2016. Serbu told police officers during her arrest that her daughter (unnamed) said that Sierra allegedly raped her when she was just six years old, on more than one occasion. It’s unclear how old Serbu’s daughter is presently, or what, if any, relationship Sierra had to the family. The accused allegedly texted the teenager and told him that she needed his help building a bunk bed, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Collier County Clerk of Courts this week.

She allegedly lured him into the woods, and allegedly shot him six times in the abdomen. He died from the gunshot wounds. Upon arrest on August 25, Serbu told investigators that “it’s all my fault,” and that “I don’t care, he raped my daughter … she told me everything that happened,” according to the Independent. On the day of Sierra’s murder, Serbu’s brother, John Vargas, 29 — who is intellectually disabled — accompanied her to pick up Sierra. The siblings allegedly brought along two guns, two stun guns, a potato that investigators claim they used as a silencer, and ice pick, plastic gloves, and paper towels.

According to court documents, Vargas asked Sierra about the alleged rape as they drove to the woods. Sierra allegedly tried to run when they got to their destination, but Serbu and Vargas allegedly chased him. According to police, Sierra and Vargas allegedly wrestled for one of the guns, and Sierra was ultimately shot by both guns six times. Vargas was also shot once in the abdomen, but it’s unclear who shot him. Both weapons were found at the scene; DNA testing showed that Serbu held one of the guns.

When Serbu learned of her daughter’s alleged attack, she reportedly discussed getting revenge on Sierra with friends repeatedly, according to court documents. Serbu’s daughter allegedly begged her not to hurt Sierra, and a friend allegedly told Serbu to report the crime to police instead of doing something herself. Serbu allegedly told her husband in May 2016 that he would have to take care of their two kids “on his own” because “she was going to do something,” according to the criminal complaint.

