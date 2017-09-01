New music from Fergie is coming, and on Aug. 31, she gave fans the ultimate sneak peek at her upcoming visual album ‘Double Dutchess: Seeing Double.’ Naturally, she looks AMAZING in all the clips. Watch here!

Fergie has been looking better than ever lately, and we’re going to get to see a WHOLE lot more of her when her visual experience album Double Dutchess: Seeing Double comes out later this month. To get fans hyped for the release, the 42-year-old shared a two minute trailer on Aug. 31, and it features her in various outfits and settings, likely representative of all the different music videos that will appear in the Double Dutchess film. The sexiest look of them all, though, has to be the black latex bodysuit, which appears quickly at around 40 seconds into the video.

The skintight ensemble fits Fergie to perfection, and allows her to put her incredible body on full display. She pairs the look with thigh-high latex boots, giving us the ultimate dominatrix vibe. “It’s been difficult for me to trust the epiphany that I had,” Fergie says in a voiceover for the trailer. “That I will always be more powerful.” Perhaps that’s why it’s taken her 11 years to put out this new album!? After parting ways with the Black Eyed Peas (although she’s still technically in the group), Fergie released her debut solo record, The Dutchess, in 2006, and this will be her first album since!

In summer 2016, Fergie got fans excited about the possibility of new music with her music video for “MILF $,” which starred Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. That song, along with 12 others, will appear on her upcoming album. The visual experience for Double Dutchess: Seeing Double premieres at an exclusive event on Sept. 20, and then will be available, along with the audio album, on Sept. 22. Check out the full trailer here:

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Fergie’s visual album?