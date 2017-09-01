‘Eric & Jessie’ Sneak Peek: Jessie Reveals Daughter Vivi Came Up With Eric Jr.’s Cute Nickname

This EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Eric & Jessie’ premiere is so adorable! Jessie gushes how her daughter, Vivi, 3, was the one who got everyone calling little Eric Jr. by his cute nickname, ‘Bubby!’

Okay, Eric Decker, 30, and Jessie James Decker, 29, have the two cutest kids on the planet. Eric & Jessie is back for season 3 starting Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on E! and now they’re an adorable family of four. Vivianne “Vivi” Decker is 3 years old now and Eric Jr. is almost 2 years old. The family calls Eric Jr. “Bubby,” and Jessie admits that her little man got the nickname from his big sister. “The reason why we call him Bubby is Vivi started it herself,” Jessie says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “When we brought Vivianne to the hospital to introduce her to her brother for the first time, we said, ‘This is your baby brother.’ And she said, ‘Bubby?’ And I looked at her and I said, ‘Yeah, this is Bubby.’

So cute! The preview also shows the Decker family having dinner together, and you really get a sense of Vivi and Eric Jr.’s personalities. “Vivianne is very mischievous,” Jessie says. “She is my daughter. I mean, when I look at her, I’m like, oh my gosh, this is how I was as a little girl.” Eric Jr. is a little rugrat. He falls off a swing and doesn’t cry once. “He’s fierce,” Eric says. “He likes to pick on his sister a little bit. He wants to wrestle. He wants to butt heads. He wants to dig in the dirt. He’s all boy, so it’s been fun just seeing his personality come alive now that he’s 2 years old.”

Could Eric and Jessie be adding more to their family soon? Eric admits he’d like “maybe one or two more” kids in the future. “We’ll see,” he adds. Bring on more Decker kids, Eric and Jessie!

