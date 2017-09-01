Coco Austin Is Practically Naked In Racy Shoot For Sexy New Lingerie Line

Look back at it! Coco Austin is baring it all in a new photo shoot for her ‘CocoLicious’ lingerie line! In new sexy snaps, the hot momma shows off her nude butt in a barely there pink bodysuit!

Coco Austin, 38, has never been shy about showing off her incredible curves. And, in her new photo shoot for her CocoLicious lingerie collection, the model treated viewers to every inch of her behind. Coco bared her butt for the camera in a sexy pink bodysuit, and she showed off her toned legs. The new photos were just released on Friday, September 1, although Coco shared teaser snaps on her Instagram back in June. See the full bootylicious image, below!

As mentioned above, Coco’s been teasing the sexy new pieces from her collection for months, now. And, aside from the steamy below shot, there’s plenty more sultry snaps. While posing in the largest shoe closet we’ve ever seen, Coco models numerous pieces from her collection including, cut-out lingerie, cleavage-baring, thong bodysuits and more. She’s already shared numerous behind-the-scenes videos from the lingerie photo shoots, where she can be seen doing difficult poses, while wearing sky-high platforms.

Coco’s new collection, available on Amazon, isn’t just sexy; it’s extremely affordable! The nylon and spandex pieces will run you anywhere from about $7-$16. And, customers must be loving the new collection, seeing as, when we last checked, it was almost sold out! You can also view one of Coco’s bts videos, below.

Just days before Coco’s lingerie images were released, she showed off her 40 DD breasts on Instagram! On July 29, the actress posted a wild video where showed off her new “pull-up” black bikini. The top actually adjusts in the center of her cleavage to pull her breasts in place, where she said the top was so good that she could have done an aerobics class in it. In the video, she showed off her amazing figure while she frolicked in a shallow pool. All we have to say is, we’ll have what Coco’s having, because girlfriend has never looked better!

Back in April 2017, HL exclusively sat down with Coco, Ice-T, 59, and their adorable daughter, Chanel, [born Nov. 28, 2015] where she teased a new show! Check out our full interview, right here!

