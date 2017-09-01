If you’re worried about who survived on the ‘Chicago Fire,’ we’re here to tell you the first trailer won’t give you any relief. Grab your tissues!

Chicago Fire is about to heat up Thursday nights. The first promo was just shared on the show’s official Twitter account, and we know it’s picking up right where we left off — the fire that left a dozen lives up in the air. In case you forgot, Casey, Severide, Mouch, Herrmann, Otis and Kidd were all inside a burning building on the season five finale. In the final moments, Casey got on the walkie to tell Gabby, who cried outside, that he loved her.

In the trailer, we see the aftermath — Boden inside the building, rolling over Casey’s body and yelling his name, and Gabby whispering, “come on baby.” The end of the trailer shows the entire firehouse, including Severide, who obviously made it out alive, in their blues, saluting. It then cuts to a photo of Casey, and Gabby in a black dress, crying.

The poster that was just released does feature Casey, as well as Severide, Gabby, Boden and Brett. Well, we have no idea — but on the Sept. 28 premiere — the show has moved to Thursdays — we’ll find out within the first five minutes, creator Derek Haas confirmed to HollywoodLife.com.

“It’s going to pick right up where we left off, then the teaser is going to extend that scene, and you’re going to see the desperation of Boden and Cruz,” he told us in a phone interview. “Then the events are going to play out; the title of the show will come up and then we’ll do a time jump to a couple months later. And we’ll keep going with season six.”

As for survivors, Derek didn’t confirm that anyone died, but did say that “not everyone is back this season,” adding that he can’t say why. “That will also be revealed in the first episode.”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think made it out alive? Chicago Fire returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept 28 at 10PM ET.