Cardi B Looks Absolutely Stunning In Cleavage Popping Gown — See Sexy Pic

Cardi B knows how to rock her cleavage like nobody’s business, and she wore a super sexy low-cut outfit for the Mayweather/McGregor fight weekend. We’ve got the pic where she’s also rocking long blonde hair.

We nearly saw Cardi B’s bare boobs during the MTV VMAs on Aug. 27 when the top of her gown dress started sliding off as she was presenting. The night before she was wearing another racy cleavage-baring gown, but fortunately avoided any wardrobe malfunction. Her New York rapper pal Fabolous, 39, shared an Instagram pic on Sept. 1 with the Love & Hip Hop star from the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas and her boobs are literally overflowing from her gown! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is seen flaunting her girls in a low-cut black bodice with glittery gold sequins. Her skirt is made up of nothing but strips of black leather fringe and she added knee-high black boots to top off the sexy yet glam look. Cardi is seen wearing a long, straight platinum blonde wig that she’s rocking the hell out of.

With the success of “Bodak Yellow” she is SO in demand right now. Cardi hosted a pool party at Planet Hollywood on the afternoon before the big bout on Aug. 26. She twerked in the water while wearing a silver jeweled bikini as her fans went absolutely berserk. Fabolous — real name John Jackson — knows a rising star when he sees one, and he’s enlisted Cardi to open for him in a series of concerts in the Dominican Republic in October, which should be epic. See pics of Cardi B right here.

It sounds like Fab is tattling that Cardi might have had her teeth done just like he did back in Feb. of 2017, as he captioned the pic “Got a bag & fixed our teeth,” as they both smile and show off their pearly whites. He was always known for his crooked front teeth and ended up getting 10 veneers on his top grill that he debuted at New York Fashion Week. He seems to be hinting that Cardi got hers done as well with his little comment. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to better your smile and these two look great!

