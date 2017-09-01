Blake Shelton Planning ‘Ultimate Date Night’ For Gwen Stefani — But Will She Go?

OMG! Blake Shelton is putting together a super romantic night for Gwen Stefani in Kentucky! But will the stunning blonde bombshell join him on his trip!? Here’s what we know!

Despite the rumors that Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, have parted ways our insiders say the musical twosome are going strong and that Blake has big plans for his ladylove over the weekend! Word has it the country music star is headed to Kentucky for a concert but he’s hoping his longtime GF will join him! If so, he’s planning to make it an extra special night for Gwen! Check out loads more photos of this too-cute-for-words couple right here!

“Blake’s got a show this weekend in Kentucky and he wants Gwen to come with him for the night,” a friend of Blake’s shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve hardly had any alone time lately because they’ve both been so insanely busy. He wants to turn his show into the ultimate date night for her. He’s going to perform the song they wrote together and he’d love it if she came on stage and did it with him. But more than anything he just wants her to be there with him.” Aww! So sweet!

However, our insider went on to add that Gwen might not be able to join Blake for the mini getaway! “She’s trying to make it work but it’s hard because it’s a huge weekend for the kids too. They’re just starting school and she wants to make sure they have all the support they need. She’s hoping Gavin [Rossdale, 51] will step up to the plate and take over parenting for the long weekend so she can have little escape but it’s still up in the air. Blake’s not sweating it too much, he totally gets that Gwen’s kids are the priority. He really respects what a great mother she is and would never guilt trip her over it. If she can’t get away then he’ll just fly back to LA and be with her.” Wow! Blake is truly ready to go above and beyond to make this relationship work!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Will Gwen head to Kentucky to be with her man?! Let us know!