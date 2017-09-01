Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Go On 2nd Romantic Date Night In A Row — Getting Serious?

It was another date night for Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin on Aug. 31! For the second night in a row, the hot new pair was photographed out together, leaving us wondering if their relationship is already getting quite serious.

Kendall Jenner, 21, was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 31…and she was once again joined by Blake Griffin, 28. All month long, these two have been popping up at restaurants and clubs together around L.A., and this was actually the second night in a row we saw them together this week. The night before, the hot new duo dined at Kardashian-favorite restaurant, Craig’s, with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons! With all this time Kendall and Blake have been spending together, it certainly seems like the relationship is heating up…but apparently Kendall’s still not ready to commit to just one person!

As People reported, the 21-year-old is also still seeing A$AP Rocky, who she seemed smitten with just a few months ago. “She’s keeping her options open,” the mag’s source explained. Plus, just a few weeks ago, in July, it was rumored that Blake was getting back together with the mother of his two kids, Brynn Cameron. She’s been nowhere in sight during his frequent outings with Kendall throughout August, though! Kendall and Blake are careful not to flaunt any noticeable PDA when they’re out together, but they certainly look very cozy and close in the backseat of a car in a photo from Aug. 31 (above).

Kendall has always been extremely private about her love life, and it seems like she’s still nowhere near ready to settle down. Plus, with a flourishing modeling career, her schedule is always SO busy, so we don’t blame her for just wanting to have a little bit of fun here and there!

