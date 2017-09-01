‘Teen Mom’ Shocker: Amber Portwood Set To Be In Frenemy Farrah Abraham’s Mom’s Wedding

Uh-oh! ‘Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham’s mother asked Amber Portwood to be the maid of honor in her upcoming wedding! What does this mean for this old feud?! Here’s the details!

Farrah Abraham‘s, 26, mom Debra Danielsen is getting married in November and, as devoted fans know, her TV personality daughter and her aren’t exactly on speaking terms at the moment and she won’t be participating in the nuptials. But, according to our insider, someone well known to Teen Mom fans has been asked to be Debra’s maid of honor: Amber Portwood, 27! It’s hard to see this as anything but a personal dig at her daughter for Debra to ask Farrah’s frenemy to play such a pivotal role in her big day! However, besides driving her daughter crazy, our source says Debra asked Amber to be in her wedding to ensure she gets the special day she’s been wanting! Check out Farrah’s hottest looks right here!

“Debra asked Amber to be her maid of honor at her wedding to spite Farrah who said that she didn’t want to come,” a source close to the Teen Mom nation shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Debra only asked Amber to come because Teen Mom and MTV will be filming Amber. This is Debra’s free meal ticket to a paid wedding that neither she, nor her man can afford. Their budget is so small that they plan to have the wedding at Debra’s house in Nebraska. Debra is very sneaky and Amber is mischievous enough to be in the wedding of her frenemy’s mother.” So shady! Farrah’s rep also confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Amber will indeed be in the wedding!

If Farrah wanted to bury the hatchet once and for all with Amber (and her mother, for that matter), attending this wedding would be a good way to do it! “I still love her to death,” Amber told E!’s Daily Pop on Aug. 30, referring to Farrah. “She knows that… I know that for me, I’m ready to let everything go. With her, it’s on her terms. I’m not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it.” After all, Farrah and Jenelle Evans, 25, at least appeared to make amends when they met up at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug. 27! We’ll just have to wait and see!

