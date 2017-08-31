Kendall Jenner Reportedly Out Of 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: WTF Happened?

Say it ain’t so! Kendall Jenner will reportedly NOT be strutting her stuff down the runway with besties Gigi and Bella Hadid at the VS Fashion Show in Shanghai. Did she not get asked back? These are the details you need to know!

Sorry, Kendall Jenner fans. The 22-year-old supermodel will not be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai this year, TMZ reports. Kendall reportedly didn’t even audition for this year’s show, which will air Nov. 28 on CBS, because she is the face of La Perla lingerie. Kendall has a multi-million dollar deal with the famous lingerie line and signed a non-compete clause, so she is not allowed to walk in the VS Fashion Show. What a bummer! The VS Fashion Show is not going to be the same without Kendall! HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

Kendall made her debut on the VS runway in 2015, and this would have been her third time walking in the esteemed fashion show. When the list of models walking in the 2017 VS Fashion Show was released on Aug. 29, fans were shocked that Kendall wasn’t on the list. Kendall’s besties Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 20, both announced on their social media accounts that they would be walking the VS runway again, but Kendall stayed silent. Now we know why! When you sign a contract, you have to stick to it!

The 2017 all-star line-up of Victoria’s Secret Angels includes Adriana Lima, 36, Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, Behati Prinsloo, 28, Candice Swanepoel, 28, Lily Aldridge, 31, Elsa Hosk, 28, Jasmine Tookes, 26, Josephine Skriver, 24, Lais Ribeiro, 27, Martha Hunt, 28, Romee Strijd, 22, Sara Sampaio, 26, Stella Maxwell, 27, and Taylor Hill, 21, and new faces. Even though Kendall isn’t walking in the show, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kendall shows up to support Gigi, Bella, and all the models!

