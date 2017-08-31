Jane Fonda, Amanda Seyfried & More Stun On Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

It’s that time of year again — the Venice Film Festival is upon us! We’ve rounded up all the photos from the event in one place, so you can check out Jane Fonda and more stars as they arrive. Check it out!

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Aug. 30, and some big name stars are taking over Italy to celebrate some very buzzed-about movies. Jane Fonda, 79, who will be awarded with the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Robert Redford, at the festival, attended the opening night events, which included the premiere of Downsizing. Jane made it hard to believe that she’s 79 years old by wearing a white, black and sheer bodysuit for the event. She posed like a fierce queen as she arrived to the premiere, and totally gave us major envy!

Downsizing stars Kristen Wiig, who made an appearance, too, and looked like a total princess in a plunging, light pink dress with beading. Matt Damon is also in Downsizing, and he brought his beautiful wife, Luciana Barroso, to Italy. They looked so amazing on the red carpet together! On Aug. 31, Amanda Seyfried arrived to the event, showing off her incredible post-baby body in a teeny dress at a photocall for her film First Reformed. Amanda and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, just welcomed their first child at the end of March, and motherhood sure looks good on her!

There was plenty of more star power where this came from, too — Octavia Spencer, Ethan Hawke and more celebs were also photographed within the first two days of the event. Keep checking back, because we’ll be updating the gallery above with more VFF photos as the fun continues. The festival doesn’t wrap until Sept. 9, so there’s sure to be more to come!

HollywoodLifers, who has your fave Venice Film Festival look!?