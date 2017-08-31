‘GoT’: Will Tyrion Betray Jon Snow & Daenerys? The Finale Director Reveals The Truth

How exactly was Tyrion Lannister reacting to that already famous sex scene in the Season 7 finale of ‘Game of Thrones’? Will he betray Jon Snow and Daenerys? The episode’s director weighs in!

Although it’s been almost a week since the season finale of Game of Thrones premiered featuring that HOT sex scene between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), we can’t get over it! However one individual was clearly not digging what was going on behind closed doors! Of course, we’re referring to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who looked pretty upset as things were getting hot and heavy on his queen’s ship! What does this mean? Is he jealous of Jon and Daenerys’ blossoming romance? Will he take revenge? Well, the episode’s director Jeremy Podeswa sat down with the Daily Beast to discuss what could be in store for Tyrion following that steamy scene!

“Well I think there’s jealousy, but it’s maybe not romantic jealousy, in the way that it is for Jorah [Mormont, Iain Glen], for example. I think that for Tyrion, it’s more complicated,” Jeremy shared. “I think he has a very special relationship with Dany and he really believes in her as a true leader and has invested a lot in her. I think for him, with Jon and Dany getting together, this represents a possible undermining of his position with her and also a monkey wrench thrown into what the master plan really is meant to be around this entire alliance. The way I see it is Tyrion is a bit of a strategist—not just a bit of a strategist, he is a major strategist—and I think now, he can’t see where this is gonna go and that’s very difficult for someone who is always thinking three steps ahead.” Check out pics from Season 7 right here!

He went on to explain that Jon and Daenerys’ fledgling love story could alter his queen’s agenda and motivations. And that could make things very difficult for Tyrion. “The consequences of Dany and Jon getting together are completely unknown. Is she gonna make decisions now based on this new relationship? Is she gonna be able to separate her personal [interests] from the interests of the greater group? What is this going to foretell for the alliance and what they’re all meant to do as a united front? So I think the worry for him is that now, everything is up for grabs. We don’t really know who’s going to side with who, what’s gonna happen at the end of the day, and which alliances are going to be the strongest.” So basically, Jon and Daenerys striking up a romance could change everything! So many questions!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Will Tyrion attempt to betray Daenerys and Jon? Let us know!