Tropical Storm Irma: 5 Things To Know About Potential Hurricane Hitting The East Coast

The last thing this country needs to be dealing with is another natural disaster after Hurricane Harvey’s path of catastrophic flooding that has swamped Houston and the rest of southeastern Texas. Unfortunately another system is heading our way as Tropical storm Irma has formed in the mid-Atlantic Ocean and is making its way west. It’s expected to be upgraded to hurricane status, so here are five things to know about the weather system.

1. Irma is expected to be upgraded to hurricane status by either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.

Currently a tropical storm with 65 mph winds as of Aug. 30, Irma is expected to gain a lot of strength as it crosses the unusually warm Atlantic Ocean waters, where sea surface temps are more than two degrees above normal according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

2. Irma could turn into a monster hurricane.

WeatherBell meteorologist Ryan Maue thinks Irma could become a devastating hurricane, developing at least Category 4 strength, somewhere east of the Leeward Islands. Category 4 means winds over 140 mph so this could be really scary. “Based on very favorable environment ahead of Irma, I would expect it to become very large and intense. Cat 4 is a good bet based on history,” he tweeted on Aug. 30.

3. Irma could hit anywhere from southern Caribbean islands to the U.S. East Coast.

It's still too soon to say where Irma will track, but many meteorologists have said it could go as far south as the Leeward Islands or north to the coasts of the Carolinas. It's still far out in the open ocean so it's got plenty of time to gain strength and change paths. "Still 4-5 days away from confidently forecasting if a Hurricane Irma will affect U.S. or recurve away from coast," Ryan tweeted.

4. Houston will likely not be affect by Irma.

As southeastern Texas is still feet deep in water from the catastrophic rains brought by Hurricane Harvey, Irma is not expected to track anywhere near the devastated region.

5. Irma would be the fourth hurricane of the 2017 season.

It’s been an unusually busy hurricane season so far. On Aug. 10, Franklin became the first hurricane of the season making landfall a day later in Veracruz, Mexico as a category one. That was followed by Hurricane Gert on Aug. 14 which stalled off the East Coast without making landfall. Harvey officially became a hurricane on Aug. 25 before making landfall in Texas a day later and stalling over Houston for several days while it dumped nearly 50 inches of rain across the region.

Current tropical systems on a map thru next 15-days from ECMWF EPS (12z)

Most #Irma tracks very intense (Cat 4+) w/U.S. threats. pic.twitter.com/HTKulOVbvE — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 30, 2017

