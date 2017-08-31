T.I & Tiny: He’s Invited Her To Come Check Up On Him On Film Set, Trying To ‘Rebuild Trust’

T.I. is trying to prove to Tiny that she can trust him no matter what by inviting her to visit him on his latest movie set. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s trying to prove that there are no other women in his life.

Film sets are places notorious for hookups. Stars and crew are often in remote locations, working long hours together and one thing can lead to another. Currently T.I., 36, is away from the ATL shooting the Ant Man and the Wasp, but wants estranged wife Tiny Harris, 42, to know she can stop by the set anytime as he won’t be having any side chicks in his trailer! “Tip has been very busy shooting the sequel to Ant Man, so for once she doesn’t have to worry what he’s doing all day because she knows exactly where he is. He’s invited her to come visit him on set with the kids whenever she wants, which is something he’s never done before,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s trying hard to prove to her that she can trust him. Letting her know she’s welcome anytime is a great way to rebuild the trust. She hasn’t gone yet, but it gives her a lot of peace of mind knowing that she’s welcome. He’s shooting in North Carolina this weekend, but they’re running behind so he may end up working all weekend. If he does get released for the weekend he’s promised Tiny and the kids that he’ll come straight back to Atlanta to spend time with them,” our insider continues. See pics of Tip and Tiny by clicking here.

So what is the DEAL between these two? They totally act like they’re still a married couple, but haven’t pulled their divorce papers yet. “Right now things are still very touch and go. One day they’re on and making plans for their future. Then they’ll clash, usually over jealousy issues, and they’re right back saying they need to divorce. It’s honestly hard to keep up with them it’s just so up and down. But whatever happens between them they’ll always be tight because of their kids, they’re both amazing parents,” our source adds. The couple just reunited for son King’s 13th birthday on Aug. 26, where they gave him a super-blingy gold necklace. They showed that no matter what they will always handle co-parenting in a loving and healthy way.

HollywoodLifers, to you think Tip and Tiny will eventually call of their divorce?