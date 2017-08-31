Scalia forever! Scott and Malia finally give in to their feelings and kiss in this sneak peek of the Sept. 3 ‘Teen Wolf’ episode. Watch their amazing first kiss now!

Malia (Shelley Hennig) is tired of hiding her feelings for Scott (Tyler Posey). In this Teen Wolf sneak peek, Scott tries to comfort Malia after a near-death experience. “Remember what I said out there when the air was running out?” she asks him. He thinks she’s talking about going to France. She continues,” I mean about all the things I haven’t done, and I’ll the things I still want to do.” Scott remembers what she said. “This is one of them,” Malia quickly says before kissing Scott! She pulls away after a brief lip lock and puts her hands on Scott’s chest. We have a feeling this is just the beginning of a STEAMY Scalia makeout session!

Teen Wolf fans are fully aware of the impending Scalia romance. In the season 6B trailer, Scott and Malia can be seen passionately making out in the shower. Even though Malia initially dated Scott’s best friend, Stiles, Tyler is all for Scott and Malia getting together. “I’ve always loved the character of Malia, and the storyline, it makes sense,” Tyler, 25, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really sweet. My favorite types relationships are started by best friends hanging out, you know, and being there for one another, and then it kind of organically happens. And that’s what happened there.”

Could Scott and Malia’s first kiss and the shower scene be in the same episode? Maybe! At SDCC, Shelley, 30, told us that the shower scene is very “sexy.” Raise your hand if you can’t wait! Teen Wolf airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The series finale, which is also the show’s 100th episode, will air Sept. 24, 2017.

