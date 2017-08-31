‘Game Of Thrones’: Did Sean Bean Know All Along That Jon Snow Was Rhaegar & Lyanna’s Son?

What exactly did Sean Bean know about Jon Snow’s true identity? His character, Ned Stark, was killed off in ‘Game of Thrones’ season one, but he’s made it seem like he could have known since then that Jon Snow was Lyanna and Rhaegar’s child!

Game of Thrones fans now know that Ned Stark had been keeping the game-changing secret of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) parentage since the day the little guy was born. He swore to his sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), that he would protect her son, and he never failed her. But how much information did the man behind Ned Stark, Sean Bean, 58, have about the major plot line? While talking about potential Ned flashbacks in a July 2014 interview with Vulture, Sean openly said that Ned is “obviously not Jon Snow’s dad.” Jon Snow’s true identity wasn’t revealed until two years later in the season 6 finale. One month later, Sean did a Reddit AMA and had the most epic response to a fan asking him why he didn’t teach Jon Snow anything: “HAHAHAHAH! Because he’s not mine!”

While Sean could have come up with his own personal theory about Jon Snow’s parents since being killed off in season one, we can’t help but think maybe the showrunners let him in on the secret. Before Jon Snow headed off to Castle Black and Ned to King’s Landing, Ned promised Jon he would tell him about his mother the next they saw each other. As we all know, Ned never got that chance. Seriously, Sean just couldn’t have been left hanging like that. He had to know something, right?

Not going to lie, it would be pretty amazing if Sean has known that Jon Snow was the son of Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna since season one. Ned kept his promise, and maybe Sean did all these years, too.

