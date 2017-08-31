When Can You Buy Rihanna’s New Puma Creeper? Everything You Need To Know

Fenty Fans, rejoice! Rihanna’s latest launch is coming VERY soon. Here’s how you can get her newest creation for fall!

The Fenty Puma by Rihanna collections have been a massive success, so we are happy that they keep coming! Her newest launch, the Cleated Creeper, is going on sale on August 31, at 10am EST on Puma.com. This launch is just one product, but we can only assume it’s going to be a huge hit with fans! The sneaker comes in two colors — tan and black. The thick rubber sole is topped with a suede design. The sneakers look so comfortable and perfectly fashionable for fall! Plus, the two colors will match everything in your wardrobe!

This is part of Rihanna’s third collection. The brand released a statement on August 31, saying: “Rihanna designed the collection to represent different youth cultural cliques and their unique styles that set them apart in hallways and locker rooms — Nerds, Jocks, Skaters, Preppies, Goth kids and of course, Bad Gals. Lending her signature FENTY style, the collection features chunky hand-knit sweaters, chenille PUMA Cats and varsity F’s adorned rib knit sweaters and dresses, over-sized coats in faux sherling and furs. Last but not least, the collection’s footwear range instantly puts you on the honour roll of style. Get ready for new-to-cop styles and future icons — Chelsea Sneaker Boot and FENTY Trainer Hi and Knitted High MaryJane Heel. The iconic PUMA Creeper will make a solid comeback in two new stacked sole iterations — the Cleated Creeper Suede and the Ankle Strap Sneaker available in women and men’s sizing in the latest seasonal colors.”

We can’t wait to shop more of her collection!

