Rihanna Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Drake & ‘Hoping For A New Romantic Run-In’

It looks like Hassan Jameel might have competition, since Rihanna has ‘unfinished’ business with Drake! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that RiRi was ‘hoping to have a romantic run-in’ with her ex in London!

Rihanna, 29, and Drake, 30, sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they were both photographed in London on Aug. 30, partying at hot spots only a mile away from each other — without their rumored hookups! The songstress is totally into her new flame Hassan Jameel, but it looks like the possibility of running into her ex is still giving her butterflies. “Rihanna has unfinished business with Drake and is hoping for another romantic run-in with him,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna feels like she left things up in the air with Drake and she can’t get over their explosive chemistry. Even though they have both pretty much moved on from whatever they had together, Rihanna still gets excited when she thinks about Drake.”

Rihanna lived up to her stylish reputation while stepping out for her fun-filled evening, serving up the heat only one night after Drake’s outing with Demi Rose, 22. Drake and Rihanna haven’t been linked in months, but he did reignite romance rumors when he wore socks from her collection on Instagram! Like most of us, the Barbadian beauty still has a soft spot for her ex. “Rihanna really likes Hassan, but she can’t get Drake completely out of her system,” our insider revealed. “It took her years to move on from Chris [Brown] and now she sees the same thing happening with Drake. Rih always replies when Drake texts and she thinks they are far from over.”

It’s rumored that Drake also has some lingering feelings for his former flame, Rihanna, after professing his love for her at the 2016 VMAs! Who could really resist RiRi? As we previously reported, “Drake has been hitting her up via text ever since Rihanna has been spotted with Hassan” another source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a lot of love for Drake and is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long-term.” Rihanna and Drake make some beautiful music together and it’s great to see they still have respect for each other, no matter what.

