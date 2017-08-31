Princess Diana’s Most Heartwarming Pics With William & Harry 20 Years After Tragic Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana. However, her memory, influence and wisdom remains more vital than ever, especially to her sons, Prince William and Harry.

On the 20th anniversary of her death, Princess Diana‘s influence is still stronger than ever. The Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a brutal car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. However, today, it’s as if she never left the world. Over the past two decades, her iconic fashion sense, keen intelligence, charity work and ability to light up any room she stepped into, are still talked about. And, the two sons she left behind — Prince William, 35, and Prince Harry, 32 — have never stopped keeping her spirit alive. Go back in time and see her fondest memories with her sons in the above gallery.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, William, Harry and Duchess Kate Middleton, 35, paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales. The three royals visited the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace; the home they currently reside in and Diana’s former residence. They were all photographed holding umbrellas as they made their way to the new memorial, decorated with flowers. The garden — the fourth London memorial in her honor — was filled white flowers.

Both William and Harry sat down for on-camera interviews, where they candidly discussed their mother’s tragic death and how they’ve kept her legacy alive in the aftermath. William was just 15-years-old when Diana died, and Harry was only 12. The interviews will air as part of a two-hour documentary, Diana, 7 Days, which is slated to premiere on NBC Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 PM ET/PT. Watch part of the doc, which is William’s emotional take on his mother’s legacy, below.

Clips of the doc have been released, where both of Diana’s sons explained why it was important for them to take part in the two-hour special. “Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her,” Prince William said in the doc. “I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn’t protect her. We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was. Do our duties as sons in protecting her.”

Harry also explained why 20 years marked the right time to speak out. “I think it’s never going to be easy for the two of us to talk about our mother,” Harry said in a recent interview. “But 20 years on seems like a good time to remind people of the difference that she made not just to the royal family but also to the world.”

