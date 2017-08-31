Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Crying About How Her Parents Will Die One Day On ‘Life With Kylie’

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods visit a young fan with cystic fibroses, and afterwards, they have a heart-to-heart about Jordyn losing her dad. Kylie cries at the thought of her own parents eventually dying!

Kylie Jenner, 20, imagines losing Kris Jenner, 61, and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, in a new clip from the Sept. 3 episode of Life of Kylie, and obviously she chokes up at the idea! Watch the emotional preview above.

Kylie and her friend Jordyn Woods, 19, cry together in Kylie’s car after visiting the young fan. “It just makes me think about, you know, ‘What’s their family going through?'” Jordyn admits to Kylie. “With my dad, I remember the first time going back to the hospital. He had a whole life…these people were healthy and there’s so much future and potential.”

“With my dad it’s like, every day, it becomes more and more real,” the model adds. “You realize how short life is and it’s definitely changed my perspective on living and the time that we have and that we can’t take things for granted.”

“I think about it more and more every day,” Jordyn also tells Kylie. “I just wish he was there to give me advice through life. But I truly believe that all the advice you need and all the answers, you already know within yourself.”

Kylie agrees, then does her own ruminating in a confessional. “It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because, one, I’m just genuinely so close to her, so when she cries I cry,” Kylie shares. “And it’s crazy that it’s going to happen to me one day.”

