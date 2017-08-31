Kylie Jenner Cosmetics: The Absolute Most Amazing Last-Minute Deals From Her 20% Off Sale

Who’s ready for some serious makeup bargains? Kylie Jenner has put her entire cosmetics inventory on a 20 percent off sale, and we’ve got details on the screaming deals.

Christmas has come early for fans of Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, as the lip kit queen has put every product she sells at a 20 percent discount, but it’s only for a limited time. The sale started at 1pm EST on Aug. 31 and runs for only 48 hours or until the products sell out. She’s even included her Vacation Edition and Birthday Collection products in the mix so now is your time to give them a try without having to pay full price to see of they are something that should be a must-have in your makeup collection.

Kylizzle made the announcement with almost no warning and little fanfare on her Snapchat, then posted an Instagram photo telling fans about the sale. Naturally the most prized products are her wildly popular lip kit line that launched the company into a $420 million business just 18 months ago. The Matte and Velvet liquid lipstick and lip liner come in so many different shades now, it is the perfect time to try out a color you may have been hedging about without having to pay the full $29. Now they’re all selling for $23.20 a piece so take a risk on a new shade or stock up on your favorite lip kit color. Check out totally sexy photos of Kylie right here!

Her Kyshadow Palettes are also a hot item, and the best-selling Burgundy and Bronze eyeshadows have been slashed from $42 to to $33.60. Ky’s gorgeous and colorful Royal Peach palette is a steal at $36, down from $45. Even her 16 color Vacation Edition palate is $41. 60 instead of the steeper $52 that it had been selling for since she introduced it on June 15. The summery shades still look great all year round and since this is a special edition, it may not be back so stock up this baby now! Her blushes, kylighters and ultra-glow powders are all on markdown at 20 percent, so you can treat your entire face to Kylie’s amazing products.

