Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She’s Watching ‘Siesta Key,’ MTV’s New ‘Laguna Beach’

Is ‘Siesta Key’ really the new ‘Laguna Beach’ on MTV? HollywoodLife.com caught up with one of the queen bees from the original series, Kristin Cavallari, who spilled how she feels about the new guilty pleasure TV show.

MTV has been promoting Siesta Key as the new Laguna Beach, since it is based in a beach town, this time in Florida, and created by the same team that made Laguna and The Hills. While Spencer Pratt actually recaps the show himself, his Hills co-star Kristin Cavallari revealed to HollywoodLife.com she’s actually not familiar with it.

“I have not seen it but of course have heard a lot about it because everyone says that it is very similar to Laguna Beach,” Kristin, 30, told us at the launch of the new collection for Uncommon Jeans in LA. However, she is into MTV taking it back to how the network used to be. “I have also heard the MTV is bringing back TRL and a dating show; that is when MTV was awesome and what I grew up watching so if MTV wants to go back to those days then I am all for it.”

Speaking on going back for it, she confirmed she “would love to do” some sort of a Laguna Beach reunion, even though nothing is official yet. “I am 100 percent open to doing it, but it is a rumor,” she told us. Luckily, she keeps in touch with many of her co-stars from those days. She actually posted a photo with a very pregnant Heidi Pratt on Wednesday, who came to the event to support her.

“I love Heidi and talk to Heidi all the time, and I have always liked Spencer,” she told us. Spencer recently joked he hopes their kids will date one day, to which Kristin laughed at! “I would love to get the kids together, it’s fun. I am all about it. Maybe not in the way he is thinking but for fun!”

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see a Laguna Beach reunion?