Kim Kardashian Slams Trump With Epic Diss: North, 4, ‘Would Be Better’ As President

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is NOT a fan of Donald Trump, but in this new interview, she hit him with her best diss yet!

Kim Kardashian, 36, openly supported Hillary Clinton, 69, in the 2016 election, so she’s never been a Donald Trump, 70, supporter — but after seeing what he’s done during his first seven months in office, she’s more worried than ever about the fate of our country. “Anyone can run the US better [than him],” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “My daughter [North West] would be better.” Keep this in mind: North is four years old. In her interview, Kim admitted that she doesn’t like to talk too much about politics on social media, but she clearly has no qualms revealing her feelings about Trump.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she continued. “Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in right now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe anymore.” She also made one thing very clear: She does NOT follow the president on social media.

In recent months, the 36-year-old seems to be growing increasingly frustrated with Trump’s presidency. In her family’s interview with the Hollywood Reporter, a fan asked what she would do if she was president for the day…and she threw major shade at Trump in her response. “I would definitely not piss off all the other countries like what’s going on right now!” she revealed. Well, if Kanye West is still considering a run in 2020 like he promised…maybe we’ll start to see some of Kim’s influence in the White House! Crazier things have happened…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s Trump diss? Do you agree?