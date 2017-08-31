Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Pic After Taylor Swift Overtakes Her On IG — Fighting For Followers?

Kim Kardashian looks hotter than hell in a bikini pic that she posted on Aug. 30, but upon closer inspection, it’s clear that the photo is actually from 2014. Is Kim trying to sneakily get more Insta followers?

Taylor Swift, 27, recently surpassed Kim Kardashian, 36, in Instagram followers, and we knew Kim wasn’t going to sit back and let that happen! The two are currently neck-and-neck at 102.9 million followers, but Taylor is slightly ahead, so perhaps Kim posted a revealing bikini photo in order to gain more fans. “It’s a really hot day,” Kim captioned the sexy snap, which features her lying on a towel in a nude string bikini. Her stomach is totally flat and her cleavage looks absolutely perfect! See it above.

Well, it turns out that Kim has posted that photo before on the same platform! She first shared the pic on July 24, 2014 while on a trip to Mexico, and you can see more of the pool and ocean in the original one. “Last day to get my tan in,” she wrote at the time. Fans have definitely noticed, and they’re not thrilled. As one wrote: “This is the same picture you posted today! Are we back to 2014? Why do that??”

At the end of the day, Kim probably has better things to focus on than Tay Tay winning the IG race. And anyway, it’ll be a while before either woman meets Selena Gomez‘s follow count — which is currently at an unbelievable 125.9 million!

See the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s original bikini photo below, and click here for more sizzling Kim K bikini pics.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim didn’t label this pic as a throwback on purpose? Or was it an honest mistake?