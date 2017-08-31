Khloe & Kim Kardashian Having ‘Major Baby Fever’ — They Talk About Their Plans Nonstop

The Kardashian sisters have babies on the mind! Khloe Kardashian’s eager to have a baby, and she’s turning to Kim Kardashian for advice about motherhood, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

After having two beautiful babies, Kim Kardashian, 36, is filling sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, on all the ins and outs of pregnancy. A new report alleged that Khloe’s 12 weeks pregnant with her first child, and whether or not that’s true, it doesn’t change the fact that she totally has baby fever! The doting aunt to Saint West, 1, and North West, 4, is turning to mom Kim for advice about everything motherhood. They definitely have a lot to talk about!

“Khloe and Kim have been in super baby mode for months and months,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The pair have been going nuts planning babies. They both suffer major baby fever and it is adorable. They share fertility specialist tips and chat about baby stuff nonstop. Kim, having been through so much with her challenging pregnancies, has been a wealth of experience and information for Khloe, who can’t wait to one day be a mommy.”

Aww! Kim and Khloe have been having these heart-to-hearts for years. If you recall, they visited a fertility doctor together years ago on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He gave them the troubling news that they’d both be facing fertility and pregnancy issues. Khloe’s actually been consulting with a fertility specialist again, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, who’s helping her hopefully have a healthy pregnancy.

As for Khloe, a shocking report from Star magazine claims that she’s currently 12 weeks pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby. While that’s joyous news, especially for Khloe, who’s had baby fever for a long time, the report also claims that Tristan allegedly dumped her right before she told him the news! Khloe was just spotted wearing a skintight bodysuit, so it doesn’t seem like she’s carrying another baby Kardashian — yet! Hopefully, she and Tristan haven’t actually split, because the couple have talked marriage and children pretty recently. We know that Kim will be there by her side for the entire journey!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe’s having a baby? Let us know!