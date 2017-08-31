Khloe Kardashian Wants A Baby Girl With Tristan Thompson & Her Surprising Name Choice

Khloe Kardashian’s admittedly in ‘the best relationship’ she’s ever been in with Tristan Thompson. So, naturally, if all goes as planned, a baby will be in the cards. We’ve learned why she wants a baby girl and more!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has always been vocal about some day wanting children. And, now that she and Tristan Thompson, 26, have been house hunting, marriage and children are something they’ve discussed. Right now, “Khloe’s biggest wish is to have a baby with Tristan,” a Kardashian insider tells HL exclusively. “She doesn’t even care if they get married first. And, if she could plan it out perfectly, she’d love to have a little girl.” But, why?

Well, although Khlo would be thrilled with a little girl or boy, she wants to give the Cleveland Cavaliers star the best of both worlds. Tristan already has a son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig. “Tristan is a total momma’s boy,” the source admits, adding “He has all boys in his family; brothers and a son.” So, “Khloe feels that having a little girl would give him an amazing, new experience.”

As for names for their potential future daughter? — While nothing is set in stone, “Khloe has a lot of names in mind.” And, she’s definitely “not against choosing a ‘K’ name,” the source reveals; a well-known trend in her famous family. However, “Khloe’s also talking about naming the baby after Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” if they were to have a girl; “‘Andy’ for short.”

Not to mention, Khloe is just happy in general to start a family with Tristan. “He is so new to being a dad and so excited about it, which Khloe loves,” the insider adds. “He’s always buying cute stuff for Prince when he and Khloe are out shopping.” Aw!

While this is all exciting news, let us remind you that Khloe and Tristan have not confirmed any baby speculation. Yes, they have discussed family plans here and there, but, the pair is not expecting at the moment; at least they haven’t said so.

However, one thing is for sure — Khloe and Tristan are happier than ever. And, although Khloe keeps her relationship close to her heart, she has revealed some scoop into her future with Tristan. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she told the Mail on Sunday‘s You magazine, August 12. “When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life… I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure.”

Moving on to the subject of babies, she continued: “Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right,” she explained. “We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan will propose in 2017?