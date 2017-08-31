Kanye West Fans Are Plotting To Take Taylor Swift Down On Her Album Release Day

Kanye West fans have declared that Taylor Swift’s album release day is going to be known as ‘Hey Mama Day’ instead, and they’re going to stand up to ‘Reputation’ with one simple but savage move!

Kanye West, 39, fans will stream his song “Hey Mama” on Nov. 10 in order to beat Taylor Swift, 27, and her album Reputation, according to an Aug. 28 post from the Kanye West subreddit. They’re furious that Tay disses Ye and his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, on her new track “Look What You Made Me Do,” and they don’t think it’s a coincidence that the record is dropping on the anniversary of Donda West‘s death.

“Basically, we have the idea to repeatedly stream a singular Kanye song on that date, hopefully getting that song the #1 spot on daily streams over any of Taylor’s songs,” the original poster explains. “On November 10 we [will] all stream ‘Hey Mama’ in an attempt to beat Taylor Swift, in memoriam of Donda West and to support Kanye West.” (The song “Hey Mama” was chosen after a popular vote was held.)

Kanye released “Hey Mama” in 2005, and it’s a ballad dedicated to Donda and how she raised him amidst hardship. After she died from complications from a heart attack on Nov. 10, 2007, the song became a tribute to her, and the rapper famously broke down crying while trying to perform it in Paris, France, a week after her death.

Kanye’s fans are enthusiastic about the plan, though some admit that Taylor probably didn’t mean to be disrespectful by choosing Nov. 10 for a release date. “It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases,” a rep for Taylor recently said. “There is no correlation.”

Spread the word. November 10 is listen to Hey Mama Day pic.twitter.com/kYIiTlP0p7 — mehkih 🖤✨🕊 (@mehkihxx) August 29, 2017

