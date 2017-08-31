Are Halsey & G-Eazy Dating? They Kiss Passionately On Stage After Club Performance

OMG! Are Halsey and G-Eazy Hollywood’s hottest new couple? It sure looks that way, as a new report claims they passionately made out on stage, following a performance of their yet-to-be-released duet, ‘Him & I’.

Halsey may claim she’s “Bad At Love,” but it sure doesn’t look that way, as a new report by Fuse claims she and rapper G-Eazy shared a passionate kiss on stage during Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour on Aug. 30. During their set, they performed their forthcoming duet, “Him & I”, and it was amazing, but their fans went more wild over them locking lips. Fuse claims they had an eyewitness at the event, who saw G-Eazy and Halsey “kissing for several seconds, with the crowd at Blue Nile in New Orleans going wild for the unexpected make-out session.” Then, G-Eazy showered Halsey with compliments, calling her both “beautiful” and “talented.” They also performed “Now or Never” and “Me, Myself & I”. Their yet-to-be-released collaboration (“Him & I”) will allegedly be a track on G-Eazy’s upcoming third studio album titled The Beautiful and Damned.

At this time, it’s not clear if they’re dating, but their passionate kiss suggests they may be. Furthermore, G-Eazy, 28, gushed over Halsey after their kiss, saying, “Give it up for Halsey; that’s my boo”. Boo? Sounds very couple-y to us! Watch the video below to see their hot performance, as well as the moments leading up to their alleged kiss.

We must also note that before the performance, G-Eazy talked very highly of Halsey when Fuse asked him about her. “I’ve wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she’s an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She’s one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that’s pretty phenomenal. ‘Him & I’ is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It’s a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I’m excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she’s a great performer,” he said. “Crazy in love” — very interesting choice of words, right?

Our own source at the event also tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “If [Halsey and G-Eazy] weren’t dating before, or if they weren’t an item afterwards, they definitely were together last night. Backstage, they were holding each other and occasionally kissing before and after their performance. They played up being in a relationship on the night. They really had eyes for each other and it looks like something is brewing.”

😘 @halsey and @g_eazy kissed, full makeout, after debuting HIM & I at #DiveBarTour. Then G said, "Give it up for Halsey. That's my boo!" pic.twitter.com/5WYeAET6Pm — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017

