Blake Shelton: What He Really Thinks of The Gwen Stefani Split Rumors, Says Source
After nearly two years of dating bliss, a report that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had split came as quite a shock to fans. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what the country superstar thinks about the breakup rumors.
Shelfani fans everywhere were shaken to the core when OK! magazine ran a report on Aug. 30 that Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, had gone their separate ways after constant fights. Have no fear though, because the split story is a load of total BS. “Blake finds the breakup rumors about he and Gwen ridiculous. He has never been happier, more in love, or more secure in a relationship. Blake is used to all the attention that comes with being in a high-profile relationship so he shakes it off,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“Blake and Gwen are both super busy, successful stars. Blake is always juggling the many things in his career and Gwen has with her kids and her own career. If they can’t be together for a few days, it is really no big deal. Their relationship is built on trust and they don’t have to see each other everyday to know that their love is strong. Gwen and Blake have great communication and trust each other completely with all their hearts. They both feel like this is their healthiest most trusting relationship and they have never been happier,” our insider continues. See pics of the happy couple, right here.
There’s clearly no trouble in paradise, as an adorable pic of Gwen in her early No Doubt days is still Blake’s Twitter avatar, and the blond beauty herself shared a DM conversation on Aug. 27 on Twitter showing off that her laptop SCREEN SAVER is a photo of the “Came Here to Forget” singer planting a big kiss on her cheek while she’s beaming from ear to ear. How awesome is that?!! So don’t worry guys, all is very well in the world Shelfani.
#votejuliamichaels @juliamichaels best new artist #excited for u Julia bunny 🐰 cuteness ❤️ gx pic.twitter.com/u7sZwMMhEP
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) August 28, 2017
