Blake Shelton: What He Really Thinks of The Gwen Stefani Split Rumors, Says Source

After nearly two years of dating bliss, a report that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had split came as quite a shock to fans. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what the country superstar thinks about the breakup rumors.

Shelfani fans everywhere were shaken to the core when OK! magazine ran a report on Aug. 30 that Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, had gone their separate ways after constant fights. Have no fear though, because the split story is a load of total BS. “Blake finds the breakup rumors about he and Gwen ridiculous. He has never been happier, more in love, or more secure in a relationship. Blake is used to all the attention that comes with being in a high-profile relationship so he shakes it off,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Blake and Gwen are both super busy, successful stars. Blake is always juggling the many things in his career and Gwen has with her kids and her own career. If they can’t be together for a few days, it is really no big deal. Their relationship is built on trust and they don’t have to see each other everyday to know that their love is strong. Gwen and Blake have great communication and trust each other completely with all their hearts. They both feel like this is their healthiest most trusting relationship and they have never been happier,” our insider continues. See pics of the happy couple, right here.

With the Labor Day holiday coming up, we have a feeling there will be plenty of Snapchat videos courtesy of Gwen showing her three sons fishing, boating and playing at Blake’s Oklahoma spread like they’ve done with nearly every long holiday weekend in 2017. They’ve bonded so deeply with the singer and have become family to him. “Gwen’s kids would be rocked by a split with Blake. They have so much fun with Blake and learn so many cool things whenever they get together. The boys have really fallen in love with Blake and have a strong bond with their mother’s boyfriend. They are very much attached to Blake and hope he is around for a long time,” our source adds.