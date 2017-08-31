George & Amal Clooney Look Like Royalty Snuggling Together On Speedboat

George and Amal Clooney redefined #couplegoals while snuggling together on a speedboat on Aug. 31, only three months after she gave birth to the twins. Sparks were flying during their romantic date in Italy!

As if we needed another reason to love George Clooney, 56, and his stunning wife, Amal Clooney, 39. The new parents were having a total blast during their romantic getaway in Venice, Italy on Aug. 31, cozying up on a speed boat as they gazed up at the dark night sky. George looked suave and sophisticated in his perfectly tailored suit, while Amal showed off her flawless post-baby body in a chic black and white dress. The two were also spotted leaving their hotel together, holding hands and smiling from ear to ear. This trip holds even more symbolic value to the dynamic duo, since it’s only been three years since they tied the knot in the city’s Aman Canal Grande hotel. See pics of Amal’s gorgeous maternity style, right here.

This is such an exciting year for the Oscar award-winning actor, since he and Amal welcomed twins in July. George has a big weekend ahead, since the film he directed, Suburbicon, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2. “I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” he joked during a recent interview with the Associated Press. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf.” George and Amal are still adapting to parenthood and he couldn’t be more impressed with how she’s handling the major life switch-up. “Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” he admitted, before gushing over Amal. “She’s like an Olympic athlete. She’s doing so beautifully.”

George may be acting modest, but he’s really quite the doting daddy! Amal thinks he’s an absolutely “amazing father,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, since he goes the extra mile by getting up for midnight feedings and changing the twins’ diapers. As we previously reported, Ella and Alexander have a striking resemblance to both of their genetically-blessed parents! “The twins definitely look more like George, but they have Amal’s eyes, and they are simply beautiful,” our source close to the actor gushed. “He’s completely and utterly in love, and so content.”

HollywoodLifers, how adorable are George and Amal together? Tell us, below!