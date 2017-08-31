‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Slams Theory That Bran Is The Night King: It’s ‘Far-Fetched’

You know nothing, ‘GoT’ fans. Isaac Hempstead Wright is debunking the popular theory that Bran could be the Night King. He calls the rumor totally ‘far-fetched’ and offers up his own thoughts about Bran and the Night King!

Isaac Hempstead Wright, 18, is really making fans question the theory about Bran being the Night King. He told Mashable that he found the theory a “little bit far-fetched,” but he noted that he would have thought the Hodor “hold the door” theory equally far-fetched if he’d seen it on the internet. “I dunno, there are so many theories in Game of Thrones and so many things that are gonna begin to tie up next season, I think it’ll be interesting to see,” he continued. We have to point out, Isaac does not entirely rule out the theory. The cast hasn’t received season 8 scripts yet, so anything is possible.

Isaac was asked about the resemblance between Bran and the Night King that fans have pointed out, and he had even more to say about the theory. “I think it’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros,” he told Vulture. “The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time. As we’ve seen, they were created by the Children of the Forest, so we can’t get much more ancient than that. Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein’s monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there’s Bran, who uses his powers for good. I want to find out why the Night King is so obsessed with destroying mankind. We’ll see whether they have any kind of explanations in the next season. Hopefully we’ll find out cool stuff about both of those characters.”

Isaac’s ideas about Bran and the Night King are very interesting. It would be absolutely devastating if Bran ended up being the Night King, but the twist would be epic. One fan noticed in the season 7 finale that the Night King’s White Walker army formed the shape of a direwolf, the Stark sigil, and some fans believed this was a hint that Bran is the show’s formidable foe. That could have been just a red herring to throw us off. All will be revealed in season 8! Until then, the theories will just keep on coming!

