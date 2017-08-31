A Celebrity Nail Artist Is Teaching You The Color Blocking Trend — How To Video

Nail art can seem intimidating but you can get an amazing at-home mani thanks to our tutorial with celeb nail artist Madeline Poole. She’s breaking down this EXCLUSIVE for you now.

Wearing nail polish is one of my favorite things, and I’m always looking for ways to change up just rocking a simple shade. Madeline Poole is an amazing celebrity manicurist with a super fun take on trends. She teamed up with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY to show you that a fun design can be easy to do it yourself! Watch the video above for her take on the color blocking trend. I love that this doesn’t require any fancy nail tools or brushes — just your two favorite shades.

Here’s the how to from Madeline, who used Sally Hansen products:

1. “Apply a coat of Miracle Gel in Orchid-ing Aside.

2. Grab a pad of sticky notes.

3. Section off squares on each of your nails.

4. Paint over the nail with Wild for Violet.

5. Apply the Miracle Gel Top Coat for a life-proof finish.”

Easy! Of course, you don’t have to use purple — you can use any two shades your heart desires! I always always tend to gravitate towards pinks and reds, but with fall soon approaching, it would be fun to try a darker combo. After all, it’s not permanent. Nail polish is probably the easy beauty trend to “reverse” so feel free to really experiment and get out of your comfort zone!

HollywoodLifers, would you try this color blocking nail art?