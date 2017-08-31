Chloe Green Determined To Marry Jeremy Meeks Despite Billionaire Parents ‘Freaking Out’

Parents just don’t understand! Billionaire heiress Chloe Green wants to marry Jeremy Meeks, even if her parents don’t think it’s a good idea. Will they ever change their minds and give the Hot Felon a chance?

Chloe Green, 26, is absolutely smitten with boyfriend Jeremy Meeks, 33, and is already envisioning a future with him. Though they’re not engaged yet, Chloe wants nothing more than to see that ring on her finger (that sparkler she was spotted wearing wasn’t an engagement diamond). If only her parents felt the same way! The TopShop heiress’ parents, Sir Philip Green, 65, and Tina Green, 67, who are worth an estimated $5.1 billion, don’t exactly approve of her relationship with the Hot Felon, and they don’t want her marrying him, one of Chloe’s friends told us! What’s a girl in love to do?

“Chloe is so caught up with Jeremy and she won’t listen to reason at all. She really believes this is true love. Her parents are freaking out — they do not want her to marry this guy,” a friend of Chloe’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So far, they’ve refused to even meet him; they’re hoping it’s just a phase. But it’s not! Chloe is dead serious, she totally believes she’s in love and that they’re meant to be together. She says she’s never felt like this for any other guy before and that she’s beyond happy. And she’s convinced that once her parents give him a proper chance they’ll change their minds and love him too.”

It seems like that’s going to take a lot of convincing! If her parents have never met Jeremy, then all they know about him is probably his criminal past. Chloe’s their little girl; they only want the best for her. No matter who Jeremy is, or what he’s done in the past, they probably think that any guy isn’t good enough for her! That’s just how it works with parents sometimes.

Plus, they have their empire to protect. Sir Green owns TopShop, TopMan, Dorothy Perkins, and other clothing stores. The Green family is swimming in the dough! Chloe has access to their $5.1 billion fortune, as does her younger brother, Brandon Green, 23. After walking down the aisle, so will Jeremy. There’s also the matter of Jeremy still being married. Jeremy and estranged with Melissa Meeks are in the process of getting divorced, so it’s a little too soon to get married again. But a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Jeremy’s just as madly in love with Chloe as she is with him, and is seriously considering marriage in the future!

