Gigi Hadid Warned To Stay Out Of China Victoria’s Secret Show After Insensitive Incident

Fans were overjoyed when it was announced that Gigi Hadid, 22, would be joining her sister Bella Hadid, 20, in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China on Nov. 28. However, in no time the stunning supermodel’s participation was met with a fierce backlash from Chinese fans who are furious over a video posted earlier this year in which she mocks a small Buddha doll by squinting for the camera. And now Gigi’s response has surfaced, but it’s not an apology! Head here to check out loads more pics of the gorgeous cover girl!

“The photo that was taken from the video was taken out of context and attached to a headline to make it something that it definitely wasn’t,” Gigi wrote in a direct message to a fan. “It saddens me that people were hurt because someone else created a story line of what happened there.. and that it will somewhat stick around because it’s on the internet but all I can do to prove myself is to show people who I am. I spent time in China right before and had a great time, and I show & have nothing but appreciation and respect to my Asian fans! I hope people can judge me from their own experience of me and realize that others can twist anything on social media to make a scenario where there really wasn’t one.” It sounds like she’s trying to make it right but will it be enough for her angry fans?

“China does not welcome someone who discriminates against Asian,” one upset fan wrote alongside two snake emojis. “China doesn’t welcome Gigi,” another chimed in. “Don’t come to Asia. Because you’re not welcome,” yet another wrote. At the moment, the uproar is showing no signs of stopping! Will she drop out of the fashion show like her svelte pal Kendall Jenner, 21?! Only time will tell!

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

