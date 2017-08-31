Blake Shelton Loves How Gwen Stefani Kisses Him — It’s What ‘Locked Him In’

Hot stuff! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are serious couple goals, and there’s one thing in particular that the country star loves about his lady. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details that he can’t get enough of how she kisses him.

Gwen Stefani‘s kiss is on the list of the best things in life for Blake Shelton, 47. He just can’t get enough of the way the 47-year-old plants smooches on him. “Blake loves Gwen, they get along, they laugh and they have a very amazing relationship, but what locked him in and still does is the way she kisses him. Blake, like most people, doesn’t like a bad kisser. And if she was bad, it would have been the actual kiss of death because the physical needs to match the emotional and Blake is very happy with both. He loves the way Gwen kisses him, it seals the deal!” a Blake insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The feeling appears to be mutual as Gwen adores how her man plants smooches on her, which he does constantly. She loves showing off on her social media all of the selfies of the Blakester giving her romantic and cuddly kisses on the cheek. The “Used to Love You” singer even revealed on Aug. 27 that her lap top’s screen saver is a pic of her beau planting a touching kiss on her right cheek while she absolutely beams at the camera. It came when she was showing off how she was DM’ing someone about voting for pal Julia Michaels, 23, as Best New Artist at the VMAs, but the conversation was in a short window as to show off that the rest of the screen belonged to a sweet pic of the couple’s love. See Blake and Gwen’s cutest pics here.

Shelfani fans were rocked on Aug. 30 when OK! magazine ran a story that the pair had broken up after constant fighting. That’s a total load of crap though, as they are still very much together. Not only did Gwen flaunt the screen saver only four days ago, a photo of her is Blake’s current Twitter avatar. We’re looking forward to their Labor Day weekend, as there’s no doubt that Blake, Gwen and her three sons have something fun in store. Being the Snapchat lover that she is, the singer will likely be showing off plenty of videos of their end of summer celebrations.

